York Elementary School celebrates Read Across America Week

YORK -- Every year, schools across the country including York Elementary School celebrate National Read Across America Week created by the National Education Association. The week was originally created to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss on March 2. During the week, the youth were encouraged to pick up a book, newspaper, or magazine of their choice and enjoy the magic of reading.

York Elementary School had a whole week of activities that challenged students to read a variety of books. This year’s theme for Read Across America was “PAWS for Reading.”

Elementary instructor Elizabeth Kavan said, “Classes took time to pause each day to read silently or for the teacher to do a class read aloud.”

Throughout the week, students dressed up in animal print clothing, played a variety of games, put together puzzles, read classic story felt storyboards, and explored a Dr. Seuss themed website.

Even though National Read Across America Week is over, York Elementary School will continue to encourage students to discover new books, authors, and different genres. There are multiple ways reading can be made fun. Kavan said, “At York Elementary, we encourage our students to read every day. We talk about all the places they can read like the car, while swinging, with a pet or friend, or in a fort with a flashlight.”

In addition to taking the time to pause and read, York Elementary students gave back to their furry friends at York Adopt-A-Pet. “Many of our students have volunteered or visited York Adopt-A- Pet and are familiar with their mission for helping animals,” Kavan said. “It is always fun to see the big hearts of our students when they can do something to give back and help others.”

Debbie Sanders from York Adopt A Pet said she and the organization wanted to give a “Paws Up” to the elementary kids “for their donations to YAAP during their Paws For Reading event. A special thank you to Mrs. Kavan for her assistance and delivery of the donations. The dogs and cats are so appreciative of their kindness.”