York Elementary kids celebrate last day of school

YES LastDay13.JPG

York Elementary Students sound their mini recorder to celebrate the end of the school year.
YES LastDay17.JPG

Students of York Elementary break out their dance moves at the end of the year celebration.

YES Last Day1.JPG

York Elementary third and fourth graders give their last minute hugs of the school year.

YES LastDay2.JPG

Students play a competitive game of bingo with fourth grade trivia.

YES LastDay3.JPG

York Elementary students are ready to bring on that summer vacation.

YES LastDay4.JPG

Students from York Elementary soak in their last day of the school year.

YES LastDay5.jpg

Michael Hartman of York Elementary is all smiles for upcoming summer fun.

YES LastDay6.JPG
YES LastDay7.JPG

York Elementary Students dance out of the halls to celebrate the last day of school.

YES LastDay8(1).JPG

York Elementary Fourth grade teacher Trent Colle informs future fourth graders on what to expect when they come back from summer break.

YES LastDay9(1).JPG

York Elementary Students Emmalyn Cline and Taytum Morgan embrace a final good bye as they leave for the summer.

YES LastDay10.jpg

Third grader Elliott McKnight smiles at the thought of summer being just around the corner.

YES LastDay11.JPG

Playing a fun game of Clue are York Elementary students.

YES LastDay12.JPG

Kashika Patel of York Elementary has fun with chalk art before heading out for summer break.

YES LastDay14(1).JPG

There were many shared laughs and smiles between the students at York Elementary on their last day of school.

YES LastDay15.JPG

York Elementary Students take a break from last day activities.

YES LastDay16.JPG

Last day calls for many sweets and treats earned by students and their hard work this school year.

