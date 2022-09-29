York Duke Spirit March: "We've got spirit, yes we do"

YORK -- The Homecoming Spirit March was a big hit for York Duke fans and locals alike Wednesday afternoon.

Downtown York was bustling with excitement as the Duke sports teams chanted, “Go York Dukes.” The York high school and middle school band knocked it out the park with their catchy tunes.

Also making an appearance in the Spirit March was 2022 Homecoming Court. The queen candidates are Cailey Faust, Avalon Loven, Hattie Chavanu, Lily Nuss and Kelly Erwin. The king candidates are Trey Harms, Marshall McCarthy, Austin Phinney, Garrett Ivey and Cole Schmid.

The homecoming king and queen will be crowned during halftime at the Friday football game.