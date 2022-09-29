 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School

York Duke Spirit March: "We've got spirit, yes we do"

The York high school football team and student managers showed up and showed out at the 2022 Spirit March. 

 Naomy Snider

YORK -- The Homecoming Spirit March was a big hit for York Duke fans and locals alike Wednesday afternoon.

Downtown York was bustling with excitement as the Duke sports teams chanted, “Go York Dukes.” The York high school and middle school band knocked it out the park with their catchy tunes.

Also making an appearance in the Spirit March was 2022 Homecoming Court. The queen candidates are Cailey Faust, Avalon Loven, Hattie Chavanu, Lily Nuss and Kelly Erwin. The king candidates are Trey Harms, Marshall McCarthy, Austin Phinney, Garrett Ivey and Cole Schmid.

The homecoming king and queen will be crowned during halftime at the Friday football game.

YHS homecoming candidates Kelly Erwin and Garrett Ivey make an appearance at the Spirit March. 
At the Spirit March, homecoming candidates Lily Nuss and Cole Schmid parade through downtown York. 
Homecoming king and queen candidates Avalon Loven and Austin Phinney make an appearance at the Spirit March. 
Parading through York are homecoming candidates Cailey Faust and and Marshall McCarthy.
Front and center at the Spirit March arehomecoming king and queen candidates Hattie Chavanu and Trey Harms.
Dressed in their class colors, the York High School Band shout out spirit chants at the Spirt March on Wednesday.
