York doctor excited to hear from voters as he seeks District 24 seat

YORK – As earlier reported in the York News-Times, Dr. Patrick Hotovy has filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State to run for the Nebraska legislative seat in District 24.
This seat is currently held by State Senator Mark Kolterman who will be unable to serve another four years due to term limits.
“I appreciate Senator Kolterman and his service to our district,” Hotovy said. “I look forward to traveling throughout the district to meet with voters, listen to their concerns about our district and what they are looking for in their next representative in the Unicameral.”
Dr. Hotovy was born and raised in Seward County. He has served the York community as a family physician for 30 years. He also previously served on the York School Board and has served as the president of the York Public Schools Foundation.
He and his wife, Cheryl, raised their four children in District 24 as well.
“I am running for the legislature to serve everyone in District 24,” Dr. Hotovy said. “During the campaign, I look forward to hearing from the voters on the issues which will impact District 24.”
As a member of the York School Board, Hotovy said he and his colleagues “were active in the process of finding efficient and effective ways to address spending, to be mindful of the staggering valuation increases property owners are seeing.
“On the school board, we were always looking for ways to cut spending while continuing to offer the services our district expected,” he said. “I will continue to look for ways to cut state spending and help address our broken tax system.”
Legislative District 24 includes York, Seward and Polk Counties, as well as the western portion of Butler County.
Dr. Hotovy said he will be out meeting with constituents and listening to their issues.