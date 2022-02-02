York doctor excited to hear from voters as he seeks District 24 seat

YORK – As earlier reported in the York News-Times, Dr. Patrick Hotovy has filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State to run for the Nebraska legislative seat in District 24.

This seat is currently held by State Senator Mark Kolterman who will be unable to serve another four years due to term limits.

“I appreciate Senator Kolterman and his service to our district,” Hotovy said. “I look forward to traveling throughout the district to meet with voters, listen to their concerns about our district and what they are looking for in their next representative in the Unicameral.”

Dr. Hotovy was born and raised in Seward County. He has served the York community as a family physician for 30 years. He also previously served on the York School Board and has served as the president of the York Public Schools Foundation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He and his wife, Cheryl, raised their four children in District 24 as well.

“I am running for the legislature to serve everyone in District 24,” Dr. Hotovy said. “During the campaign, I look forward to hearing from the voters on the issues which will impact District 24.”