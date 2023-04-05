YORK – Both the Hastings Tigers and the York Dukes had to battle each other and a howling 30 miles per hour northwest wind Tuesday night at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

The temperatures midday in York were in the low 50s, but by game time colder temps accompanied the wind and conditions were brutal as York played the second of their two games this week.

After holding off Hastings who had the wind advantage over the first 40-minutes, York cashed in just nine minutes into the second half to take the lead and hold on for the 1-0 win to improve to 4-3 on the year.

York pushed the ball up the right side where senior Tuva Franklin beat a Tiger defender to the corner, and just the way head coach Rich Saxer drew it up, sent the ball into the box where fellow senior Josie Loosvelt finished the play for her second goal of the season.

“It was a big win against a similar opponent. The game winning goal was one of the prettiest of the season, as Tuva (Franklin) maintained control of the ball down the right side near the end line, then fed a perfect pass to Josie (Loosvelt) who came crashing in at the top of the 18,” explained Saxer. “Josie put a nice touch on the ball to drill it past a good keeper.”

Hastings was aggressive all night long as they actually outshot the Dukes 8-4 in the win and junior goalie Sam McDaniel had to make some great saves to keep the Tigers off the board. McDaniel was charted with eight saves while the offense attempted four shots.”

“Sam McDaniel made some good decisions and key saves, along with a solid defense, to pick up a fourth shut-out,” said Saxer. “It's very encouraging that we are winning these close games. We've got a nice little winning streak and hope to keep it going Thursday at Lakeview.”

On defense, Lauryn Mattox had six steals, Abrielle Linder four and both Loosvelt and Franklin three.

York will be on the road for the first time since a 1-0 win at Beatrice on March 21.

The Dukes have won three of their last five games and will be in Columbus today to take on 0-5 Lakeview.

York will be in Seward next week for a battle with the 3-3 Bluejays.