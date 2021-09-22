York Czechs welcome their new queen

YORK -- After being crowned in a ceremony to be the new queen, Alisha Vavra joins the legacy of Czechs who are a part of the club in the York County area.

The Gresham native is currently a junior at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She is currently studying music education in hopes of becoming a high school band teacher following her graduation.

“My last name is Czech,” Vavra said. “My grandma is very known around those areas. The club is for people of the Czech background or people who are married to someone with a Czech background.”

Vavra said she didn’t know about the club until this past March when the club talked to her family about her being queen. Vavra said a few years ago, the club wanted her sister to be a part of the club.

In order to be the queen, there is an application that a prospective member must complete before being considered. If multiple people submit their applications, there is sometimes a campaign for who will be picked.

“My first reaction was excitement,” Vavra said. “I never thought I would be a queen in my life. I’ve met a lot of people. I also found a member of the club who I am related to.”