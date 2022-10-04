York Czechfest to honor Jean Lamp

YORK -- The late Jean Lamp, who was one of York’s most enthusiastic Czech fans, will be honored on Sunday, Oct. 16, at this year’s Czechfest in York. The tribute will take place during opening ceremonies at noon at the Holthus Convention Center.

Lamp, who died April 15 after a lengthy illness, will be remembered for her jolly personality as well as her enthusiasm for all things Czech.

She was a co-founder and the first president of the Nebraska Czechs of York. And she was active in numerous local and state Czech organizations as an officer, delegate and a volunteer for various events.

Lamp taught Czech language lessons at monthly York meetings. She loved to cook and helped make dozens of Czech dumplings for the annual Czechfest. She was well known for her delicious kolaches which were gifted to many worthy recipients. She loved playing Czech music on the piano and the accordion and was a frequent participant in accordion jams throughout the state.

Admission to the Czechfest is free. The event will begin with coffee and kolaches (for a fee) in the Holthus Center lobby from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. An accordion jam will kick off the events in the ballroom at 10 a.m.

A Czech dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fee. It will include roast pork loin or Czech wieners with dumplings, sauerkraut and all the trimmings. A kids’ meal will also be available at a reduced price for children.

York Czech queen Alisha Vavra of Gresham, along with other area Czech queens, will be introduced at 12:30 p.m. Vavra will be wearing an authentic Moravian kroj (Czech outfit). Several of the queens will perform their talents.

Guests will dance to the Milligan Czech Brass Band from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Vendor booths showcasing Czech glassware, garnet jewelry and handmade items will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A silent auction will also be held in the ballroom.

Children’s events will be conducted throughout the afternoon in one of the breakout rooms. Beginning accordion lessons and Czech language instruction will be available in the breakout rooms during the event.

Those with questions may contact event chairperson Dave Vavra at 308-380-7225, club president JoAnn Kuester at 402-366-1928, or club treasurer Pat Carpenter at 402-362-3508.

The York Czechfest is funded in part by a grant from the York County Visitors Bureau.