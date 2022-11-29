York couple creates winter wonderland

YORK -- “Tis the season,” said Ernie Harris cheerfully as he props up one of his 250 Christmas figurines he has on display in his front yard. Ernie, 65, and his wife Ronda, 64, have been illuminating college avenue Christmas cartoon characters ever since they moved to York from Lexington a few years ago.

Ronda said, “We've been doing this for about three years. We started with just a few pieces and this year it just went poof. The display exploded.”

Ernie said they aren’t the Christmas fanatics that one would see on Guinness World Record. While others may put up extravagant, flashing holiday lights, Ernie and Rhonda put up 250 antique Christmas characters from the 1970s. Now where does the motivation come from? It comes from love.

Ernie and Ronda started collecting characters off the internet and Facebook marketplace to put up for grandchildren and family to see, said Ernie. Then, this past summer an acquaintance of Ernie and Rhonda’s, Charles “Chuck” Messerschmidt Jr. from Lexington had passed away after battling cancer. Chuck was known for his holiday spirit. His front lawn was filled with Santas, snowmen and reindeer. Even when he was fighting cancer last Christmas, Chuck had his adored icons on display for the whole town of Lexington to see.

“It’s special, wouldn’t you say?” said Ernie. “Chuck always did it with so much love and he dedicated his life to this. He had Halloween stuff, he had Easter stuff and Christmas stuff. He really dedicated a lot of his time and his life to decorating his home and making his neighborhood look better, and we liked that idea too.”

To view Chuck’s display was a tradition every Christmas for the Harris family, and that tradition still continues in Harris’ yard this Christmas season. The bulk of Messerschmidt’s collection from Lexington now dominates the front lawn of Ernie and Rhonda’s who promised Chuck’s family that they would put up the exact display.

The yard has nativity sets, toy soldiers, angels, reindeer, drummer boys, penguins, snowmen, a helicopter and Santas - 60 Santas to be exact.

Ernie said they pack their utility shed, attic and single car garage a few doors down with their Christmas decor. They added 12 characters last weekend after browsing the Facebook marketplace. Ronda said, “We went to Lincoln with the plan of just buying eight, but we came home with 12!”

Ernie said they prefer to buy vintage characters rather than buying them new from the store.

“A lot of people go to the work of repainting them and cleaning them and this and that,” said Ernie. “Yes, some pieces may need to be touched up, but mostly I like them the way they are. I like how they show age and time and it kind of adds to it in my opinion.”

It took Ernie and Ronda four days to put up the display. Ernie said, “People ask me, ‘isn’t that a lot of work?’ We don’t see it as work, we see it as fun.”

This year, they are done setting up the display, but they plan to add more characters every year. Ernie said their goal is to put a smile on the faces of those who drive by their place at 205 College Avenue.

Ronda said, “It’s fun to see all the kids’ eyes light up when they walk by or get close and say, ‘oh wow.’ That’s all worth it right there.”

Ernie added, “We even have some kids who come out and hug them and talk to them, which is great.”

Ronda and Ernie will be handing out candy canes in the month of December. They are excited to spread Christmas cheer with those in the community.