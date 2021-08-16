York County's population increased over decade

YORK – York County’s population has increased over the past decade, according to the figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The population in 2020 for this county was determined to be 14,125. That compares to 13,665 in 2010; 14,598 in 2000; 14,428 in 1990; and 14,798 in 1980.

That was an increase of 460 residents over the past decade.

While it is very encouraging that the county’s population is higher than it was 10 years ago, it is still slightly less than it was in those other previous census counts in 2000, 1990 and 1980.

Overall, only 24 of the state’s 93 counties added population over the past 10 years.

Seward County also saw population growth in the past decade. Census figures show Seward’s population in 2020 was determined to be 17,609, compared to 16,750 in 2010; 16,496 in 2000; 15,450 in 1990; and 15,789 in 1980.

Polk County saw a decrease in population, which is a trend that has been ongoing. The 2020 population there was determined to be 5,214, compared to 5,406 in 2010; 5,639 in 2000; 5,668 in 1990; and 6,320 in 1980.