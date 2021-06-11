York County youngsters participate in Heritage Park Kids' Camp

“Leaving Russia was difficult,” Henderson’s history reads. “Chests and cases had to be made to pack their clothing and necessary supplies for their trip across the continent and over the Atlantic Ocean. Selling many of their belongings, leaving friends and relatives behind, they ventured forth on their long and arduous journey. By rail, they traveled to Hamburg, Germany and finally in August of 1874, they set sail on the Tuetonia – their sea voyage was plagued by fire, sickness and death before they finally arrived in New York. Another trip by rail brought them to Lincoln where they waited a month for the Burlington Missouri River Railroad to complete their new home, The Immigrant House.

“The original Henderson Immigrant House was a long narrow building about 20x80 feet in size, constructed of rough boards, the walls being about eight or nine feet high. Upon the Mennonites arrival, the carpenters were putting the final rows of shingles on the roof. Inside, the floor was made of wide boards and the walls were lined with tarpaper to make them more airtight. The cracks between the outside boards were covered with batten. It had two rooms and many windows. A well had been dug nearby. The families crowded into the long narrow building and they anxiously awaited the completion of their own homes before winter set in. Life that winter was not easy, but it was better than it had been in Russia.”

During the annual “From Russia To America” summer camp, participating kids get to act out this story and thereby get a better understanding of the tribulations and triumphs these early settlers experienced, in a first-hand adventure.