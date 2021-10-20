York County woman named 2021 Organic Farmer of the Year by national organization

She said during that earlier interview that one of her philosophies is to marry the way people farmed decades ago with current technology, all the while maintaining organic status.

“There is a renewed focus on agronomy as soil health is our number one defense to fight the challenges of the season,” she said.

She added that organic farming offers significant challenges. “It’s a humbling way to farm. Not everything works the way we want it to; you’ve got to make a Plan A, Plan B, Plan C. There isn’t a road map for what we do and there is definitely not an ‘easy’ button because the solutions are very different. It requires very detailed plans, management and record keeping, but it has allowed for my husband and I and our team to dive deeper into soil balancing, applying new technology and expand our team to allow additional opportunities for those interested in ag to get involved.”

Bruch has traveled to South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, where she said she was fascinated by many different types of agriculture.

“There is a common thread that allows for benchmarking, innovation and support,” she said, regarding the universal art of farming.

“This is a life, not a career,” she added in that interview.

