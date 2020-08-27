York County to move to Phase 4 on Sept. 14

YORK – York County, along with 65 other counties in the state, will be moving to Phase 4 directed health measures on Sept. 14, unless hospitalizations dramatically change, according to information provided by the governor’s office and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Then, York County, along with those other 65 counties, will remain in Phase 4 through Oct. 31.
Phase 4 directed health measures move restrictions on restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers and other businesses to “guidance” rather than mandates and the new DHMs allow outdoor venues to operate at full capacity. Arenas and event centers may operate at 75 percent capacity, through organizers of events of 500 or more must still receive local health department approval prior to opening.
The moving to Phase 4 does not come in time, however, to accommodate a traditional parade during Yorkfest – as the new directed health measures will take effect two days too late. Therefore, the modified plans for a “wheeled procession” will remain in place. (Editor’s note: More details will be published by the York News-Times about the parade and plans for spectators).
The Department of Health and Human Services says recommendations remain “for all Nebraskans to continue social distancing, as well as wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and stay home when sick to help limit COVID-19 transmission. Anyone with close contact to someone testing positive for COVID-19 is encouraged to quarantine and get tested.”
Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 case total in the Four Corners Health District has increased by 17 in the last two days.
York County has five new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 111 with 80 recoveries.
Seward County has nine new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 170 with 100 recoveries.
Butler County has two new cases, bringing their cumulative total to 78 with 57 recoveries.
And Polk County has one new case, bringing the total there to 30 with 23 recoveries. Health officials say this added case originated from earlier in August and had been incorrectly assigned at that time to another county.
The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in the health district is now at 389 with 260 recoveries.
