York County, surrounding area, buried in snow

YORK – York County and the surrounding area – along with much of the state – was buried in snow during Monday’s snowstorm, bringing near record inch totals in recent history.

Snowfall estimates for this January storm are that the York area received at least 12 inches – give or take an inch up or down in surrounding areas.

Tuesday morning, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said crews were out in force, into the rural areas, plowing lots of snow.

Regarding reports coming in about road conditions, Tuesday morning, from the road crews who are out there, in the rural areas – Keim said, at 8:30 a.m., he hadn’t yet heard too much information from any of the operators who were opening roads, “which is good. Yes, there is bound to be drifting out there, but they are out plowing right now.”

The York County Courthouse closed early on Monday, due to the heavy snow, and York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said they told county employees (other than road department crews, sheriff’s department and emergency communications) to stay home until noon on Tuesday. He said they were going to make a decision regarding opening the courthouse at mid-day, Tuesday.

