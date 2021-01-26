York County, surrounding area, buried in snow

YORK – York County and the surrounding area – along with much of the state – was buried in snow during Monday’s snowstorm, bringing near record inch totals in recent history.
Snowfall estimates for this January storm are that the York area received at least 12 inches – give or take an inch up or down in surrounding areas.
Tuesday morning, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said crews were out in force, into the rural areas, plowing lots of snow.
Regarding reports coming in about road conditions, Tuesday morning, from the road crews who are out there, in the rural areas – Keim said, at 8:30 a.m., he hadn’t yet heard too much information from any of the operators who were opening roads, “which is good. Yes, there is bound to be drifting out there, but they are out plowing right now.”
The York County Courthouse closed early on Monday, due to the heavy snow, and York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said they told county employees (other than road department crews, sheriff’s department and emergency communications) to stay home until noon on Tuesday. He said they were going to make a decision regarding opening the courthouse at mid-day, Tuesday.
“Right now, there is the issue of having no parking areas open,” Obermier said Tuesday morning. “If there is nowhere for the employees to park, if the parking lots are not open, then we can’t get them downtown to work. And if there is nowhere to park, that means no one from the public is going to be coming in here either today. We will decide that as we go along.”
Meanwhile, the county board met in regular session as was already scheduled – and the public had access to the courthouse if they wanted to attend. It was acknowledged that three of the county board members were physically present in the commissioners’ meeting chambers and two were present via Zoom, online. Obermier also noted that this arrangement of two board members being able to attend remotely was legally acceptable – as Governor Pete Ricketts had already extended the ability for public boards to meet in that fashion and still comply with the open meetings act. Commissioners Jack Sikes, Daniel Grotz and Obermier were physically present, as was York County Clerk Kelly Turner. Attending remotely were Commissioners Kurt Bulgrin and Bill Bamesberger (as well as this reporter).
In the city of York, crews were busy during the day Monday, into and throughout the night into Tuesday – moving snow into giant mounds. The sheer volume of snow created quite the task for crews – but vehicles could get through the main streets early Tuesday morning. The side streets were just a bit more challenging early Tuesday – city crews were still hard at work, continuing the big job.
The city’s protocol for clearing snow is to open the main arterial streets first. Those streets include, from east to west, Nobes Road, Fourth Street between Lincoln Avenue and East Avenue and west to the Highway 81 bypass, Six Street, 12th Street from East Avenue to Washington Avenue, 14th Street, 19th Street and 25th Street. And it includes the streets that run north and south – such as Lincoln, Platte, Division, Kingsley, Grant (in the downtown area), Nebraska, East, Blackburn, Delaware and Maine Avenues.
Many vehicles were literally buried – either in residential driveways or on the sides of the city streets. Many people were out and about around 10 a.m., Tuesday, with shovels and all other sorts of tools, trying to get to get their vehicles out and moving again.
School was cancelled for local kids both Monday and Tuesday. A good number of businesses were closed most of or a majority of Monday and Tuesday morning.