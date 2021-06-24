York County surge in COVID cases due to spread at “large event”

YORK – Over the four-day timespan of June 19-22, there were 16 new COVID cases in York County.

This is a surge in cases, compared to the very, very low numbers that have been seen over the last month.

There were 18 cases in the entire health district – with 16 of those being in York County.

“Over half the Four Corners cases during that time period are due to COVID spread that occurred during a large York County event last week,” health officials say.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They did not say what large event this pertained to.

The other two cases in the health district were in Polk County, Four Corners officials added.

As of June 22, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,273. There were 22 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 19 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

The latest surge brings the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases in York County to 1,793. There have been 2,036 cases in Seward County, 587 cases in Polk County and 857 cases in Butler County.