York County students win essay contest
York County students win essay contest

YORK – Two York County students recently won awards in the York Elks Lodge #1024 Americanism essay contest, “What Does It Mean To Love Your Country?”

Makayla Johnston of York Elementary was presented first place in the fifth and sixth grade division. She was awarded $50 and a certificate. She is a fifth grader at York Elementary School.

In the seventh and eighth grade division, Natalie Clark of McCool Junction was named the first place winner and she was also given $50 and a certificate. She is a seventh grade student at McCool.

Both essays were forwarded to the district competition. The winners there will advance to the state contest with those winners advancing to the national competition in July.

