York County Sheriff's deputy recognized for work against human trafficking and intoxicated driving

YORK – Taylor Samek, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department, is being recognized on statewide and national levels for his law enforcement work in the areas of fighting human trafficking and taking impaired drivers off the roads.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said Samek received an award late last week from the National Interdiction Network regarding a traffic stop during which Samek found a missing and endangered juvenile on June 21, 2021. It was also noted he had the same type of stop just two weeks ago, when he discovered a 15-year-old driving cross country alone after being enticed by an online stranger.

“This particular award that Deputy Samek received recognizes he’s been proactive in his police work and because of that, he’s had several child recoveries,” Sheriff Vrbka said.

Sheriff Vrbka said the incident in 2021 involved Samek seeing a van being driven in a strange manner on Interstate 80 and when a records check was run on the vehicle, he found it had been reported stolen in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A traffic stop was initiated at a convenience store at the York interchange.

It was discovered the female teenager passenger had been entered into a nationwide data base as a missing juvenile from Albuquerque and she was taken into protective custody.

Deputy Samek spoke with the girl’s mother by phone and found she had reported her as a runaway, after disappearing following an assault by her boyfriend, who happened to be the driver of the vehicle when Samek stopped them. The mother said the girl had been hospitalized following that assault.

Deputy Samek said in an interview this week that the girl appeared to be relieved to be found and protected, and to be sent back home to her family.

The incident two weeks ago, Samek said, involved a traffic stop in which he found a 15-year-old boy traveling from Georgia to Washington after being asked to do so by a stranger he met in an online gaming situation.

“That boy could have been robbed or attacked or kidnapped, who knows, if Deputy Samek wouldn’t have stopped him and we could send him back home to his family,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “These incidents show that good police work saves lives.”

“He realized someone was in danger, he does an excellent job out there,” York County Sheriff Captain Josh Gillespie said. “This is about keeping people safe.”

Sheriff Vrbka explained how York County has been part of the York County Human Trafficking Task Force since 2018. This is a group of people from different spectrums (such as the health coalition, law enforcement, etc.) who have been working to educate the public and service workers about things to look for, in order to identify situations in which people, especially young people, are in danger.

“The group was formed to help citizens be able to recognize the signs of human trafficking,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “Since the group was formed, multiple training events have occurred, including at hotels, schools, medical providers, churches and in law enforcement. This issue can otherwise go unnoticed by many people, daily. Law enforcement was not only trained to spot signs but was also trained on how to handle situations. We are very proud that our deputies are out there, using that training and potentially saving people’s lives.”

Samek, who has been in law enforcement for nearly seven years with the last two here in York County, will also be recognized by the Nebraska Mothers Against Drunk Driving on May 24, for the high number of intoxicated drivers (35) he’s brought off York County roads in the last year.

Deputy Samek predominantly works the highways in York County, in the middle of the night; but he also is dispatched to the interstate if no state patrol officers are in the area and there are calls of concern coming from that major roadway.

Samek added that he’s seen more drivers impaired due to drug use than alcohol consumption, in this area, in recent years.

It’s more than numbers, Sheriff Vrbka said, “It’s about saving lives, which our deputies do. They are being proactive and we are trying to better the community.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.