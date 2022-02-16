York County Sheriff's Department seizes 61 pounds of meth in traffic stop

YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department seized 61 pounds of methamphetamine on Tuesday, Feb. 15, during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 at mile marker 346, which is two miles west of the Bradshaw exit.

A York County deputy and his canine, Loki, discovered the large amount of narcotics.

York County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Alex Hildebrand said at approximately 12:23 p.m., Tuesday, the deputy stopped a 2016 Ford F-350 box truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation.

“During the contact, the deputy became suspicious that the single male occupant of the vehicle was involved in criminal activity,” Investigator Hildebrand said. “The deputy deployed his police service dog, Loki, on the vehicle where the dog alerted and indicated to the odor of controlled substances coming from inside the back of the truck. A probable cause search was conducted of the vehicle and that resulted in the discovery of 61 pounds of methamphetamine.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.

Hildebrand said the name of the driver and further information regarding this situation are being withheld pending further investigation by authorities.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said he was informed the street value of the seized methamphetamine is approximately $439,000.