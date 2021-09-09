York County Sheriff's Department finds 1,420 pounds of pot with $3 million in street value

YORK – A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department and his canine partner, Loki (one of the county’s narcotic detection dogs), are responsible for the finding and seizure of 1,420 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County, on Interstate 80.

This seizure is one of the largest in York County, in recent history.

York County Sergeant Alex Hildebrand said the street value of the marijuana is nearly $3 million.

Sergeant Hildebrand explained, “A York County deputy who was assigned to the York/Seward Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near the York exit. The suspect vehicle was a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter van.

“During the contact, the deputy noted the overwhelming odor of raw marijuana coming from the van. The deputy also observed there to be large duffel bags filling the cargo area of the van,” Sergeant Hildebrand said further.

Loki alerted to the presence of illegal substances.