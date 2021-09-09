 Skip to main content
York County Sheriff's Department finds 1,420 pounds of pot with $3 million in street value
1,420 pounds of marijuana

Loki, one of the York County Sheriff’s Department’s narcotic detection dogs, is pictured with the 1,420 pounds of marijuana she and her deputy partner discovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, in York County. This is one of the largest single seizures of marijuana in recent history, in the county. Investigators say the street value of the marijuana is nearly $3 million.

 Photo provided by York County Sheriff's Department

YORK – A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department and his canine partner, Loki (one of the county’s narcotic detection dogs), are responsible for the finding and seizure of 1,420 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County, on Interstate 80.

This seizure is one of the largest in York County, in recent history.

York County Sergeant Alex Hildebrand said the street value of the marijuana is nearly $3 million.

Sergeant Hildebrand explained, “A York County deputy who was assigned to the York/Seward Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near the York exit. The suspect vehicle was a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter van.

“During the contact, the deputy noted the overwhelming odor of raw marijuana coming from the van. The deputy also observed there to be large duffel bags filling the cargo area of the van,” Sergeant Hildebrand said further.

Loki alerted to the presence of illegal substances.

“A search was conducted, where the deputy located approximately 1,420 pounds of marijuana,” Hildebrand said. “The driver stated he was transporting hemp and provided multiple false documents which were, according to the deputy, inconsistent with the hemp industry standards. The substance was later identified as marijuana, not hemp.”

Sergeant Hildebrand said formal charges are pending against the driver, who is an Oregon resident. He said the suspected destination of the marijuana was Fort Myers, Florida.

