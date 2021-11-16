 Skip to main content
York County Sheriff’s Department to have extra patrol over Thanksgiving
York County Sheriff's Department to have extra patrol over Thanksgiving

York County Sheriff's Department

YORK COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with the York County Sheriff’s Office to make sure everyone makes it to the table this Thanksgiving.

“Because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest for America, more drivers will be on the roads than usual, increasing the likelihood of a motor vehicle crash. During this kickoff to the holiday season, it’s more important than ever to stress the importance of seat belt safety with this essential reminder: Buckle up. Every trip. Every time,” the safety administration says.

Law enforcement reports that during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2019 (6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, to 5:59 a.m. on Monday, December 2), there were 279 passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes across the nation. More than half (54%) were unrestrained. Nighttime proved even more deadly, with 52% of Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurring at night. These deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.

Last year, 132 (78%) of the 170 fatally injured passenger vehicle occupants in Nebraska were not wearing seat belts. These deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.

During the week of Thanksgiving, the York County Sheriff’s Department will have extra deputies on patrol specifically looking for seatbelt violations on the roadways in York County.

As said by York County Sheriff’s Sergeant Alex Hildebrand, “please do your part in making sure that you make it to your Thanksgiving celebration, unharmed, by wearing your seatbelt.”

