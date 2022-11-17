York County Sheriff’s Department running Buckle Up campaign

YORK COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with the York County Sheriff’s Office to make sure everyone makes it to the table this Thanksgiving with a special Buckle Up campaign.

York County Sergeant Alex Hildebrand said, “The Thanksgiving holiday starts with the busiest travel day of the year. With all the rushing around and holiday travel, it’s a great time to remind drivers and passengers to buckle their seat belts. In 2020, 132 (78%) of the 170 fatally injured passenger vehicle occupants were not wearing seat belts. Nebraska’s seat belt usage rate is still far below the national rate of 90.7 percent dropping to 76% in 2022.”

During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2020 (6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, to 5:59 a.m. on Monday, November 30), there were 333 passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes across the nation, Sgt. Hildebrand said.More than half (52%) were unrestrained.Nighttime proved more deadly than daytime, with 67% of Thanksgiving weekend fatal crashes occurring at night.

“These deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt,” Hildebrand said.

During the week of Thanksgiving, the York County Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies on patrol specifically looking for seatbelt violations on the roadways in York County.

“Please do your part in making sure that you make it to your Thanksgiving celebration, unharmed, by wearing your seatbelt,” Hildebrand added.