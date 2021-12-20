York County Sheriff’s Department gets grant for DUI enforcement

YORK — This holiday season, the United States Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with the York County Sheriff’s Office to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving.

Through January 1, law enforcement will participate in the high-visibility national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways.

In 2020 in Nebraska, 6,412 drivers were arrested for DUI and there were 1,534 alcohol-related crashes. Among all alcohol-related crashes in Nebraska, there were 76 fatalities and an additional 602 injuries in 2020.

During this holiday season, the York County Sheriff’s Department will have extra deputies on patrol specifically looking for drunk drivers on the roadways in York County.

“If you plan on drinking this holiday season, please do responsibly and designate a sober driver. If you are traveling this holiday season and observe a driver you believe to be under the influence in York County, please call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 402-362-4927,” the sheriff’s department says.