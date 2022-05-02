York County Sheriff candidates profiled, before May 10 primary

YORK – Both candidates for the position of York County Sheriff, Paul Vrbka and Scott Wiemer, were asked a series of questions and they provided written responses to the York News-Times, to be published before voters go to the polls for the Primary Election on May 10.

They were asked the same questions and their responses are being published exactly as written and submitted by the candidates.

The following are those questions/answers, with the intent to give voters a better understanding of the candidates’ intentions and qualifications.

Paul Vrbka

Occupation: York County Sheriff

Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for the position of York County Sheriff?

A: As York County Sheriff, I am a strong leader, straightforward, and genuine. It would be an honor to continue serving as the York County Sheriff.

Q: What experiences/talents do you possess that you feel enhance your ability to be the sheriff?

A: I have served as York County Sheriff for 3 ½ years. I served 15 years as lieutenant for York County Sheriff’s Department. As lieutenant I was second in command and assisted the Sheriff. I also served 17 years of supervision as a night shift sergeant.

Education

• State Certification for County Sheriff

• Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management

• Associates Degree in Criminal Justice

• State Certifications in Supervision and Management

• State Certification in Critical Incident Management

• State Certification in County Jail Management

• Advanced Homicide Investigation

• Certified Reserve Officer

• Certified Law Enforcement Officer

• Intermediate and Advanced Accident Investigation

• Studied Martial Arts for 20 years

• Southeast District Representative 4th President for the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association

Q: What do you want to see for the future of law enforcement in York County? What would you like to see be accomplished by the sheriff’s department in the next four years and into the future?

A: Along with continuing programs my agency leads or participates in, I plan to:

• Implement state-of-the-art training and equipment for law enforcement employees.

• Establish a countywide Neighborhood Watch Program.

• Instruct all York County Fire Departments in mass casualty scene response.

• Implement a Threat Assessment Team in all York County Schools

Q: Do you have one particular concern regarding crime in York County?

A: The increase in drug usage and arrests involving methamphetamine has been and continues to be a great concern of mine. It has affected my agency by directly impacting the county jail’s population and inmate’s medical bills, which is a burden to taxpayers. Methamphetamine causes residual damage to family structure, employment and financial stress.

Along with the rise in crimes involving methamphetamine, another extreme concern of mine is crimes against children. My department has been directly affected since the COVID-19 pandemic in which we continue to see a rise in crimes such as these. We will continue to work diligently to address both methamphetamine and crimes against children.

Q: Do you feel more money should be spent on law enforcement in York County?

A: I would like to see wages and benefits increase for our deputies and correctional officers. It is imperative to remain competitive in wages with other law enforcement agencies so I can retain reliable, experienced, trained employees. Experienced employees are an investment to my department and community.

Q: The county sheriff’s department already works with other counties and agencies in a number of ways. Do you feel there are others that could be pursued?

A: The Sheriff’s Department currently works with multiple agencies and departments in our area. It is important to continue sharing resources, communications and information with all partnering agencies when appropriate.

Q: Security of the courthouse is consistently reviewed. Do you feel more could be done to ensure the safety of officials, staff and the public in this facility?

A: Security and safety in the courthouse are important to me, my employees, and the county officials. Maintaining trained security personnel and updated equipment for courthouse security will be necessary. One remedy would be establishing a secure single point of entry in the courthouse.

Q: How do you feel about unfunded mandates handed down by the state to the counties, regarding jail requirements, communications, etc.?

A: My greatest concerns regarding mandates by the state to the county are medical, dental and mental health costs for inmates in the York County Jail. The rising costs of medical, dental and the COVID-19 Pandemic have put tension and strain on the jail budget. The potential of a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail is also a concern of mine. The jail facilities do not allow for proper isolation of inmates who contract the virus. Another main concern of mine is mental health. My department utilizes a licensed mental health counselor to assist inmates with mental health needs. The correctional officers have seen a steady increase in inmates requiring mental health treatment.

Q: If money was no issue, what’s one area where you’d like to see more spending for the sheriff’s department?

A: If money were no issue, I would hire additional road deputies and corrections staff. I would provide employees with top-tier wages and benefits. I would expand our crime prevention efforts and public outreach.

Q: If elected, do you have a top priority that you want to achieve?

A: Reducing illegal drugs and crimes against children are top priorities for me to address. My department will utilize outreach programs and pursue an aggressive stance on illegal drugs in York County. I will continue the existing programs in York County schools, Also, crimes against children have increased and the Sheriff’s Department works diligently and successfully along with Health and Human Services and Child Advocacy Center in these investigations.

Q: Why do you want to serve York County?

A: I have served York County Sheriff’s Department for 40 years and have a strong ambition and dedication for public safety in York County. I have all the necessary qualities to continue as Sheriff of York County.

Q: Illegal drug use and sales have been increasing in today’s society and the trend is alarming. What do you see the York County Sheriff Department’s role in this situation?

A: The Sheriff’s Department has multiple roles in addressing the increase of illegal drugs in the county. I recently added an internal position for a Drug Investigator. We will continue to take a proactive stand and arrest the individuals possessing and selling illegal drugs.

Our agency will continue to be a part of the drug interdiction task force. Through that participation, we have intercepted thousands of pounds of illicit drugs. We will continue to educate our youth and parents through our participation in D.A.R.E and other educational programs and seminars.

Q: Working in the area of criminal justice has become increasingly more difficult over the past few years. How do you foresee the future for this field and should there be more enhancements in pay for officers, in order to recruit and retain?

A: As York County Sheriff I will be dedicated to finding ways to hire and retain employees by providing increased wages, improved benefits, and positive work environment. Finding qualified law enforcement candidates has become increasingly difficult for all law enforcement administrators.

Q: Many people incarcerated in county jails are there for drug-related situations. Is there anything the sheriff’s department can do on a county level to help with rehabilitation efforts while jail inmates are awaiting court proceedings?

A: The York County Sheriff’s Department has recently implemented a drug treatment program to our jail by adding two substance abuse mentors. The mentoring program will begin in May 2022. The mentors will assist inmates with substance abuse challenges while the inmates are incarcerated in the York County Jail. The sheriff’s department also supports the York County Problem Solving Court Program.

Q: How do you see the sheriff’s role in community outreach, speaking with kids, educating senior citizens, etc.?

A: We will continue to provide education and assistance to the citizens in York County:

• D.A.R.E

• TeamMates

• High school and college internship programs

• Middle school and high school career classes

• Outreach to area businesses and senior citizens with scam, identity theft information and presentations

• Leadership York Program

• Police service dog demonstrations for schools and service groups

• Crime Stoppers

• York County Human Trafficking Task Force

• Storytime with a deputy in schools or libraries

Q: Being sheriff is a very time consuming life commitment, where you are pretty much on 24-7. Do you feel you are up for the task?

A: After 40 years in my law enforcement career. I am accustomed to working a job where I must be committed to being on call 24 hours, seven days a week. My position has never been working 9-5. As Sheriff, I have a responsibility to be available to provide assistance and service to York County at any given time. I also have responsibility to be available to provide leadership and assistance to my employees.

Scott Wiemer

Occupation: Deputy Sheriff, Seward County

Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for the position of York County Sheriff?

A: I believe that I will be able to provide the residents of York County with a positive cultural experience when engaging with the York County Sheriff’s Office as well as provide 24/7 balanced support to the surrounding villages of the county.

Q: What experiences/talents do you possess that you feel enhance your ability to be the sheriff?

A: I have been in Law Enforcement for over 18 years, beginning my career with the York County Sheriff's Office for 16 years from 1999-2015. I returned to Law Enforcement in 2020 and have been employed with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office since.

In 2015 I took a break from Law Enforcement to start my own small construction business with my wife. We were able to successfully serve a 50 mile+ customer radius. Through this experience I gleaned the skills and tools needed to manage the daily operations of a small business and oversee employees. Building relationships with clients, subcontractors, suppliers, along with managing inventory and budgets and following market trends are all an intregral functions of a business. I will be able to bring this skill set, as well as my Law Enforcement experience, to the table as Sheriff.

Q: What do you want to see for the future of law enforcement in York County? What would you like to see be accomplished by the sheriff’s office in the next four years and into the future?

A: What I would like to see for the future of law enforcement in York County is for the community as a whole to feel as though the Sheriff’s Office and its staff are approachable, transparent and will bring satisfactory solutions to conflict.

What I would like to see accomplished by the Sheriff’s Office in the next four years and into the future is for all deputies to have access to up-to-date equipment, training, technology, and to have policy strategies in place that are in line with new forms of crime, to include technology crimes.

Q: Do you have one particular concern regarding crime in York County?

A: One particular concern that I have regarding crime in York County is the lack of an identifiable presence from the Sheriff’s Office throughout the rural community. I believe that there needs to be a more identifiable presence of equipment and deputies to aid in crime prevention and reduction.

Q: Do you feel more money should be spent on law enforcement in York County?

A: I feel that to keep the Sheriff’s Office in a modernized and current state it will be necessary to evaluate all expenses to ensure that resources are being allocated efficiently and increase budget resources as necessary.

Q: The county sheriff's department already works with other counties and agencies in a number of ways. Do you feel there are others that could be pursued?

A: I believe it’s important to work with other counties and agencies, whether it be York Police Department, State Patrol, neighboring counties, or through inter-agency training. I believe that maintaining working relationships in these areas is important for the betterment of the community.

Q: Security of the courthouse is consistently reviewed. Do you feel more could be done to ensure the safety of officials, staff and the public in this facility?

A: Yes, I would like to see structured processes and policies put in place.

For example: A certified officer needs to be present in the courtroom providing security per state statute. This same certified officer would also be able to provide security throughout the courthouse.

Q: How do you feel about unfunded mandates handed down by the state to the counties, regarding jail requirements, communications, etc.?

A: I feel that it puts an undue burden on the county to cover the expenses of mandates that are handed down by the state. While I will ensure that state requirements are being met, I will work with the state to improve the standards in ways that are fair to the county residents who will bear that economic burden while also improving our criminal justice system.

Q: If money was no issue, what's one area where you'd like to see more spending for the sheriff’s department?

A: If money was no issue, one area that I would like to see more spending for the sheriff’s office would be: equipment and training. That might sound like two areas, but they go together because new equipment is not helpful without the training to go with it. Our deputies deserve to have the best equipment possible to help them serve our communities better.

Q: If elected, do you have a top priority that you want to achieve?

A: My top priority would be to provide a better County Sheriff’s Office which is more visible and spends more time in the villages as a whole. When I hear from villages that say they feel that the Sheriff’s Office is spending more time on the interstate than in their villages, I want to correct that problem.

Q: Why do you want to serve York County?

A: My family and I have been a part of York County for five generations. I have a lot of loyalty and commitment to the safety, growth, and success of this community.

Q: Illegal drug use and sales have been increasing in today's society and the trend is alarming. What do you see the York County Sheriff Department's role in this situation?

A: The problem with drugs in our communities is not limited to the interstate. Increasing deputy presence within our communities and schools will help on the local level. I would also push for increased emphasis on drug education programs in our schools and other community outreach opportunities.

Q: Working in the area of criminal justice has become increasingly more difficult over the past few years. How do you foresee the future for this field and should there be more enhancements in pay for officers, in order to recruit and retain?

A: Due to an ever-changing public view and demands regarding the area of criminal justice, it has become a field that is less desirable for recruitment. I do believe that there should be more enhancements in pay for deputies and correction officers as incentives during recruitment and to aid in retention.

Q: Many people incarcerated in county jails are there for drug-related situations. Is there anything the sheriff's department can do on a county level to help with rehabilitation efforts while jail inmates are awaiting court proceedings?

A: Inmates that are in pre-trial detention are in a unique position because they are innocent until proven guilty. Offering the opportunity for those inmates to participate in Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous classes can be an important first step in helping them fight their addictions.

Q: How do you see the sheriff’s role in community outreach, speaking with kids, educating senior citizens, etc.?

A: I believe that it is important for the Sheriff to be out among the community educating all age groups and promoting relationships.

Q: Being sheriff is a very time consuming life commitment, where you are pretty much on 24-7. Do you feel you are up for the task?

A: Yes, I am up for the task. I understand that the choice to serve my community through Law enforcement is a lifestyle.

