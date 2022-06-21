York County sex offender sentenced to jail for non-compliance

YORK – Damien Hartman, 29, (whose address has been listed as both Bradshaw and York) has been sentenced to jail for a Class 3A felony, as he was accused of failing to register his current address with local law enforcement, as is required because he is a registered sex offender.

He was sentenced in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

Hartman was convicted of third degree sexual assault of a child in York County on April 15, 2013. As part of his sentence, he became a 25-year registrant on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

His last reported address, according to the registry, was Omaha. Yet, sheriff’s deputies cited him for non-reporting because he was actually living in Bradshaw. As reported earlier, court documents now indicate he is living in York.

He was facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.

This past week, he was sentenced to eight months in jail and was given credit for 21 days already spent in the county jail. He was also ordered to 18 months of post-release supervision.