York County sex offender pleads not guilty to non-compliance

YORK – Damien Hartman, 28, (whose address has been listed as both Bradshaw and York) has been charged with a Class 3A felony, as he is accused of failing to register his current address with local law enforcement, as is required because he is a registered sex offender.

He appeared for arraignment in York County District Court, where he pleaded not guilty.

He missed his original arraignment appearance and a warrant was issued for his arrest. However, he showed up sometime later and the arraignment proceedings were held before Judge James Stecker.

Hartman was convicted of third degree sexual assault of a child in York County on April 15, 2013. As part of his sentence, he became a 25-year registrant on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

His last reported address, according to the registry, is Omaha. Yet, sheriff’s deputies cited him for non-reporting because he was actually living in Bradshaw. As reported earlier, court documents now indicate he is living in York.

A jury trial has been scheduled for late January, 2022.

If convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.