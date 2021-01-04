York County sex offender gets 12-16 years in prison

YORK – Jason C. Mitchell, who is listed in court documents as living out of a van in York and being from Cordova, has been sentenced in the York County District Court to a term of 12-16 years in prison in a case involving sexual assault.
He was sentenced this past week by Judge James Stecker.
The 39-year-old was initially charged with first degree sexual assault and that was later amended to attempt of a Class 2 felony, which is a Class 2A felony. He pleaded no contest to the resulting charge.
According to the affidavit filed with the court, which was filed by York County Sheriff’s Investigator Alex Hildebrand, the sheriff’s department was contacted by a woman in York who said Mitchell picked her up with his vehicle.
She told investigators Mitchell grabbed her by the hair as soon as she was in the vehicle and “forced her head between the seats so she couldn’t see where they were going. Then he held her head under the steering wheel and struck her face on an object below her.”
According to court documents, the victim said she grabbed the steering wheel and tried to free herself – when she did so, he bit her on the left index finger.
After driving for a period of time, he forced her out of the vehicle (according to Hildebrand’s investigation) – the victim said she wasn’t sure where she was but it was a county road. Then Mitchell returned and demanded that she get back in the vehicle.
They then traveled to Recharge Lake where the victim said Mitchell sexually assaulted her.
The affidavit says after the sexual assault, the woman asked to be taken home but Mitchell initially refused. Eventually, he did and she contacted the sheriff’s department.
Investigator Hildebrand said a deputy with the sheriff’s department, while talking with the victim, saw that her clothes were covered in dog hair. The deputy said he had contact with Mitchell a few days earlier and knew that Mitchell’s dog lives with him in his 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van. The deputy said he also had noticed, during that earlier and unrelated contact, that there was a lot of dog hair in the vehicle. She confirmed that those were the clothes she had been wearing during the situation, in the van.
It was also noted in court documents that a sexual assault exam was performed at Bryan West in Lincoln.
While Mitchell was given a lengthy prison sentence this week, he was also given credit for 281 days already served in this matter.
He was also decreed that he is now a lifetime registrant on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.