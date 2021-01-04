York County sex offender gets 12-16 years in prison

YORK – Jason C. Mitchell, who is listed in court documents as living out of a van in York and being from Cordova, has been sentenced in the York County District Court to a term of 12-16 years in prison in a case involving sexual assault.

He was sentenced this past week by Judge James Stecker.

The 39-year-old was initially charged with first degree sexual assault and that was later amended to attempt of a Class 2 felony, which is a Class 2A felony. He pleaded no contest to the resulting charge.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, which was filed by York County Sheriff’s Investigator Alex Hildebrand, the sheriff’s department was contacted by a woman in York who said Mitchell picked her up with his vehicle.

She told investigators Mitchell grabbed her by the hair as soon as she was in the vehicle and “forced her head between the seats so she couldn’t see where they were going. Then he held her head under the steering wheel and struck her face on an object below her.”

According to court documents, the victim said she grabbed the steering wheel and tried to free herself – when she did so, he bit her on the left index finger.

