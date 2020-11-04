 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York County sees record turn-out for General Election
0 comments
top story

York County sees record turn-out for General Election

Election

Shortly after 8 p.m., Tuesday night, election workers began delivering ballots to the York County Courthouse where they were counted. A record number of 7,189 people in the county voted during this General Election cycle.

 News-Times/Melanie Wilkinson

YORK – Typically, York County sees about 30 percent or less of registered voters actually going to the polls on Election Day or by submitting early ballots.

That figure was as high as 50 percent during the last presidential election.

But this week, the number of registered voters participating in the General Election hit a record of recent history with 71.32 percent of registered voters casting ballots.

According to figures provided by the York County Clerk’s office, there are currently 10,080 registered voters in the county.

Of that number, a total of 7,189 people voted.

Of the 7,189 people voting, 3,902 people voted on Tuesday, in person, on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The number of York County registered voters who cast early ballots came in at 3,287.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. and ballots were brought to the York County Courthouse from around the various voting locations around the county.

The totals didn’t come in for seven hours and 10 minutes, however, due to some technological problems with the counter which were encountered early on in the night.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House fire on Iowa Avenue
Local News

House fire on Iowa Avenue

  • Updated

The York fire department is responding to a house fire at 410 Iowa Ave. Upon arrival smoke was visible from the residence but no one was home …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News