York County sees record turn-out for General Election

YORK – Typically, York County sees about 30 percent or less of registered voters actually going to the polls on Election Day or by submitting early ballots.

That figure was as high as 50 percent during the last presidential election.

But this week, the number of registered voters participating in the General Election hit a record of recent history with 71.32 percent of registered voters casting ballots.

According to figures provided by the York County Clerk’s office, there are currently 10,080 registered voters in the county.

Of that number, a total of 7,189 people voted.

Of the 7,189 people voting, 3,902 people voted on Tuesday, in person, on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The number of York County registered voters who cast early ballots came in at 3,287.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. and ballots were brought to the York County Courthouse from around the various voting locations around the county.

The totals didn’t come in for seven hours and 10 minutes, however, due to some technological problems with the counter which were encountered early on in the night.

