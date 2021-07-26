 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York County sees just three new cases of COVID-19
0 comments
top story

York County sees just three new cases of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID

YORK – In the timeframe of July 21-23, York County only had three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,848.

That compared to two in Seward County and none in the other two counties in the Four Corners Health District, Polk and Butler.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of July 23, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,354. There were 20 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 10 of those cases recorded in the past seven days. In those seven days, five of those cases were in Seward County, three were in York County, one was in Butler County and one was in Polk County.

The cases between July 17 and 23 were mostly among younger age groups. There was one teenager with COVID; three in their 20s, three in their 30s and one in their 40s. There were also two in their 70s.

There were no COVID-related deaths reported during that time period, although recently there were three in York County.

Vaccinations continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays with the Four Corners Health Department, from noon until 4 p.m. each day. These are walk-in clinics at 2101 North Lincoln Ave. There are also vaccinations available through local medical organizations and pharmacies.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch 100 colorful hot air balloons fill New Jersey's sky

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News