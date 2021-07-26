York County sees just three new cases of COVID-19

YORK – In the timeframe of July 21-23, York County only had three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,848.

That compared to two in Seward County and none in the other two counties in the Four Corners Health District, Polk and Butler.

As of July 23, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,354. There were 20 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 10 of those cases recorded in the past seven days. In those seven days, five of those cases were in Seward County, three were in York County, one was in Butler County and one was in Polk County.

The cases between July 17 and 23 were mostly among younger age groups. There was one teenager with COVID; three in their 20s, three in their 30s and one in their 40s. There were also two in their 70s.

There were no COVID-related deaths reported during that time period, although recently there were three in York County.

Vaccinations continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays with the Four Corners Health Department, from noon until 4 p.m. each day. These are walk-in clinics at 2101 North Lincoln Ave. There are also vaccinations available through local medical organizations and pharmacies.

