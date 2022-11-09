York County sees 50.69% turnout for General Election

YORK – York County saw a 50.69% voter turn-out for Tuesday’s General Election.

According to the ballot totals from the York County Clerk’s office, 5,029 of 9,921 registered voters cast ballots in the 2022 General Election in York County.

That compares to 71.32% turn-out in York County during the 2020 General Election – when all voting records were shattered.

Last May, for the Primary Election, 35.28% of the York County’s registered voters cast ballots, according to figures from the York County Clerk’s office.

Of the 5,029 people voting, 4,041 people voted on Tuesday, in person, on Election Day.

The number of York County registered voters who cast early ballots came in at 988.

Historically in York County, a 50% turn-out for a mid-term election is quite high, as in the past two decades, mid-term elections typically only brought out about 39% of the local voters.

There were lines at times in many of the voting locations in the county, workers said as they deposited their ballot boxes late Tuesday night. That was especially true in some of the smaller venues.

Some workers said they were “surprised and excited” by the number of people who consistently arrived at their locations. In Gresham, workers were pleased to greet a woman who said she was 102 years old and decided it was very important to come to the polls in person, in order to cast her ballot.

York County residents voted very heavily on the Republican side, with the majority choosing Adrian Smith as their ongoing Congressman, Jim Pillen for governor, Bob Evnen as Secretary of State, John Murante as state treasurer, Mike Hilgers as state attorney general and Mike Foley as state auditor.