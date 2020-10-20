York County sees 24 new COVID cases in three days

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting that 24 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in York County in the past three days (Oct. 17-19).

That brings the cumulative total here to 387.

In Seward County, there have been 33 new cases, bringing the total there to 422.

Butler County has had 20 new cases, bringing the total there to 231.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And Polk County has had 18 new cases, bringing the total there to 188.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district is now at 1,228. There have been 471 new cases in the last 14 days, health officials say. A total of 284 cases occurred in the last week.

The number of hospitalizations has been increasing, compared to figures earlier on in the pandemic. According to the health department, 12 people in York County have required hospitalization. The number in Seward County is at 17, with 11 people requiring that level of treatment in Polk County and nine in Butler County.

Testing continues. So far, since the pandemic began, 3,540 people have been tested in York County. In Seward County, the number is 3,422. In BVutler County, the number is 1,845. And in Polk, 943 people have been tested.