York County sees 10 new COVID-19 cases

YORK – After consistently low numbers of COVID-19 cases being reported in two-day stints, York County’s latest figures for the two-day timeframe of May 6-7 were slightly higher, coming in at 10.

There were 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Four Corners Health District – the vast majority in York County. There were two new cases in Seward County, one new case in Butler County and one new case in Polk County.

As of May 7, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,191. There were 50 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 31 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Over the timeframe of May 1-7, there were 21 new cases in York County; six in Seward County; three in Butler County; and one in Polk County.

The following are the age break-downs of those who had the new cases in the health district: 0-12, three; teens, nine; 20s, three; 30s, three; 40s, four; 50s, five; 60s, one; and 70s, three.

Meanwhile, the risk dial for the district has been re-set for the week at 1.45 (yellow, moderate risk category). This is the same level as the week prior.

All residents who are 16 years old and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Information about scheduling a vaccine can be found at https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/. If anyone has questions about this process, they can call Four Corners at 402-362-2621.

