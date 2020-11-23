York County’s unemployment rate remains very low

YORK – York County’s unemployment rate for October continued its path of being very low, coming in at 2.1 percent.
That compares to 2.4 percent in September and 2.7 percent in August.
It should be noted that the following were the unemployment rates in past months, for York County:
• July: 3.8 percent
• June: 5.7 percent
• May: 4.4 percent
Support Local Journalism
• April: 6.2 percent
• March: 3.6 percent
Prior to that timeframe – also known as the pandemic – the rate had been consistently between 2.1 and 2.5 percent.
A year ago, the unemployment rate for York County in October was 2.5 percent.
Throughout Nebraska, unemployment remains extremely low. Many Nebraska counties are even lower than York County. Counties with lower rates than York’s were Antelope, Banner, Boone, Boyd, Buffalo, Cedar, Chase, Cherry, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dawes, Dixon, Dundy, Fillmore, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Harlan, Hayes, Holt, Cooker, Jefferson, Keya Paha, Knox, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Pawnee, Perkins, Phelps, Polk, Rock, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Thayer, Valley, Wayne and Wheeler.
For the state as a whole, the unemployment rate in October was 3 percent. That is exactly the same rate the state saw a year ago in the same month.
The national rate for October was 6.9 percent.
In Nebraska, Commissioner of Labor John Albin said in a press release that “The total non-farm jobs count remained in excess of one million for the second consecutive month. Growth occurred in metropolitan areas, as well as the rest of the state.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!