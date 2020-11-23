York County’s unemployment rate remains very low

YORK – York County’s unemployment rate for October continued its path of being very low, coming in at 2.1 percent.

That compares to 2.4 percent in September and 2.7 percent in August.

It should be noted that the following were the unemployment rates in past months, for York County:

• July: 3.8 percent

• June: 5.7 percent

• May: 4.4 percent

• April: 6.2 percent

• March: 3.6 percent

Prior to that timeframe – also known as the pandemic – the rate had been consistently between 2.1 and 2.5 percent.

A year ago, the unemployment rate for York County in October was 2.5 percent.