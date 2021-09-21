York County’s unemployment rate at historic low, among lowest in state

YORK – With nearly all businesses in York sporting “Help Wanted” signs in their windows and advertising for much needed employees, the unemployment statistics for York County (according to the Nebraska Department of Labor) are amazingly low and possibly the lowest seen in recent history.

The latest unemployment figure for York County is 1.4% -- typically the county sits around the 2-3% range and is historically considered one of the lowest in the state.

According to the department of labor, the labor force for the county was determined to be 7,097 in August with 6,995 of those being considered employed and 102 considered unemployed.

Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment rate hit a record low at 2.2%. Last week, Governor Pete Ricketts released a statement saying, “Nebraska’s unemployment rate continues to be the lowest in the nation and has now reached a new record low for our state. There’s never been a better time to find a job in Nebraska. With tens of thousands of openings, Nebraskans and people across the country have a chance to find the opportunity of their dreams here in the Good Life.”