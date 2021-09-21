York County’s unemployment rate at historic low, among lowest in state

YORK – With nearly all businesses in York sporting “Help Wanted” signs in their windows and advertising for much needed employees, the unemployment statistics for York County (according to the Nebraska Department of Labor) are amazingly low and possibly the lowest seen in recent history.
The latest unemployment figure for York County is 1.4% -- typically the county sits around the 2-3% range and is historically considered one of the lowest in the state.
According to the department of labor, the labor force for the county was determined to be 7,097 in August with 6,995 of those being considered employed and 102 considered unemployed.
Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment rate hit a record low at 2.2%. Last week, Governor Pete Ricketts released a statement saying, “Nebraska’s unemployment rate continues to be the lowest in the nation and has now reached a new record low for our state. There’s never been a better time to find a job in Nebraska. With tens of thousands of openings, Nebraskans and people across the country have a chance to find the opportunity of their dreams here in the Good Life.”
York County’s unemployment rate is among the lowest of county rates. Counties with higher unemployment rates than York’s are Adams, Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cheyenne, Clay, Colfax, Dakota, Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas, Gage, Garfield, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Hitchcock, Howard, Johnson, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Lancaster, Lincoln, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Morrill, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Scotts Bluff, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Thayer, Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne and Webster.
York County has the 64th lowest unemployment rate of the 93 counties in the state.
It should be noted, however, that all the counties in the state have rates that are near the same range. The only counties in the state to have an unemployment rate at or over 2% were Arthur, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dakota, Douglas, Hall and Johnson.