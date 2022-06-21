 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York County’s unemployment extremely low, yet comparable to other counties

York water tower

YORK – While York County’s May unemployment rate of 1.8% was extremely low and among the lowest rates ever recorded for this area, it was still comparable to many other counties in the state.

There were actually quite a few counties in Nebraska which had even lower unemployment rates, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor. Those were Antelope, Boone, Buffalo, Butler, Cedar, Chase, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Dundy, Fillmore, Frontier, Furnas, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Harlan, Hayes, Holt, Jefferson, Kearney, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Knox, Lincoln, Madison, McPherson, Nance, Nuckolls, Pawnee, Perkins, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson, Rock, Saunders, Sheridan, Sioux, Stanton, Thayer, Valley and Wheeler.

The department of labor says York County’s labor force was considered to be 7,394 people with 7,259 of them being employed. Only 135 were considered to be unemployed.

Looking at York County’s unemployment trend over the past 10 years, it typically had been in the mid-to-high twos with an occasional rate of 3%. It jumped to 6% in 2020 and is now below 2% on a regular basis.

On the state level, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Nebraska’s figures showing the state set another employment record of 1,042,762. This is the 11th straight month of record employment in the state. And Nebraska’s unemployment rate remains the lowest in the nation and in state history at 1.9%.

Governor Pete Ricketts’ office says the state’s labor force participation is 70% which is #1 in the nation and the state’s employment-to-population ratio is 68.7%, also #1 in the nation.

