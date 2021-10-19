York County’s under 18 population growth rate ninth highest in state in last 10 years

YORK – York County’s under 18 population growth rate was the ninth highest in the state between 2010 and 2020, according to census statistics broken down by David Drozd of the University of Nebraska-Omaha Center for Public Affairs Research.

In 2010, there were 3,058 youth in York County who were 18 years old and younger. In 2020, the figure grew to 3,241, which is an increase of 183 and a 6% jump.

The 6% growth rate for this age group was the ninth highest percentage of growth among Nebraska’s 93 counties. Counties with higher growth rate percentages (of youngsters) were as follows (from the highest down to eighth): Grant, Sarpy, Lancaster, Douglas, Saline, Buffalo, Kearney and Hall.

Another interesting aspect of this population growth in York County is the increase in the number of children of color, which shows York County is becoming more diverse. In 2010, the number of children of color who were 18 years old and younger, in York County, was 369. In 2020, that figure was 506, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That is an increase of 137 or a 37.1% jump.

Seward and Hamilton Counties also saw increases in their populations of 18 and younger.