York County residents to benefit from hazardous waste collection on Saturday

YORK – A household hazardous waste collection opportunity for York County residents will take place on Saturday, April 9.

From 1-4 p.m., area residents will be able to bring their household hazardous waste items to a collection site at the York Landfill.

This is for households only – no businesses will be allowed to deposit chemicals and other waste for free.

Those who bring items are asked to put them in boxes – paint in one box and other materials in a separate box. Organizers ask that if someone does not know what a material is -- that they keep it away from other materials.

Acceptable waste materials (in quantities of five gallons and less) are: acids, antifreeze, banned materials such as chlordane and DDT, cyanide, fertilizers (yard chemicals), flammables, gasoline and oil in small quantities, lead acid batteries, mercury and mercury-related materials, all paint and paint-related materials such as stains and varnishes, poisons, pesticides and fluorescent bulbs.

Non-acceptable materials are empty or dried out paint cans (those can go directly in the trash), tires, farm chemicals, electronics and “medical sharps.”

It should be noted that when it comes to tires, a separate collection day will be held in the near future at the landfill.

This particular hazardous waste collection event is being sponsored by the Four Corners Health Department, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

If anyone has questions, they can call 1-877-337-3573.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.