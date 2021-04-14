York County residents reminded about hazardous waste collection

YORK – Residents in York County will have an opportunity this Saturday to get rid of unwanted household hazardous waste, for free.
A hazardous waste collection event will take place on April 17, from 1-4 p.m., at the York landfill.
This is being sponsored by the Four Corners Health Department, with support from city and landfill staff. The event is being funded by a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
All York County residents are welcome to bring their residential household hazardous waste in boxes – paint in one box and other materials in other boxes. If someone is not sure what something is, they are asked to keep it away from other materials.
For the hazardous waste collection, quantities of more than five gallons cannot be accepted.
Acceptable materials will be acids; antifreeze; banned materials such as chlordane and DDT; cyanide; fertilizers (yard chemicals); flammables; gasoline and oil (in small quantities); lead acid batteries; mercury and mercury-related materials; all paint and paint-related materials (stains, varnishes, etc.); poisons; pesticides; and florescent bulbs (not taped together).
Non-acceptable materials will be: empty/dried out paint cans (as these can go directly into regular trash); tires; farm chemicals; electronics; medical sharps; and recyclables.
Officials want to stress that this is for the collection of residential items – not commercial, agricultural or industrial.
It should also be noted that a separate, unrelated clean-up event will be held in a week for residents of the City of York during which yard debris will be collected for free. On Saturday, April 24, landfill fees will be waived for the collection of branches, tree limbs and other yard waste. No roll-off dumpsters will be provided – property owners/residents will still have to take the items to the landfill. But city officials say that by waiving the fees, they hope residents will take advantage of the opportunity. There are many properties in city limits that still have a lot of debris left behind from winter storms.