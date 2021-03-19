York County residents 50-plus encouraged to register for vaccinations

YORK – Very soon, the next phase of vaccinations will begin in York County, which will be concentrating on those who are in the age group of 50-64 years.

As that transition approaches, another change will be coming in which interested individuals are asked to register with the state rather than Four Corners.

This week, Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said, “in the week of March 29, we will start with the 50-64 age group, which is exciting for us. We will be switching over to the state registration system soon, so everyone will want to register there.”

The registration may be done at vaccinate.ne.gov.

“If you have already registered with Four Corners, or somewhere else, it would be a good idea, just to be on the safe side, to still register with vaccinate.ne.gov,” McDougall said. “We just don’t want anyone to be missed.”

By registering, a person indicates their interest in being vaccinated. Once they are in the system, they are identified and then local health workers can contact them regarding vaccination appointments. This allows the vaccination workers to arrange a certain amount of appointments during clinics, based on what they receive, what is available, and who wants the COVID-19 vaccination.