York County resident loses $30,000 to scammers, sheriff says

YORK – An elderly York County resident lost $30,000 to online/telephone scammers this past week, says York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka, and he wants to warn residents to be careful with these types of interactions.

“It was just really so unfortunate,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We had this lady come in and she explained how she had received emails from someone who said they were with the Geek Squad from Best Buy. They weren’t. In the emails, they wove a story about how there was a problem with her service contract and suggested that they owed her money. They asked her to call a phone number – and that’s how they sucked her in.”

Sheriff Vrbka said the scammers “were very good at what they did” in confusing the woman and weaving a tale of how they were going to return a lot of money to her.

“Unfortunately, over the course of two days, she was scammed into giving them about $30,000 before she realized what was happening,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “She brought in all the paperwork she received. The business logos looked close to being real, but in reading the emails we could tell right away the individuals were not from the United States due to the language and words they used. But she didn’t realize it, until it was too late. Unfortunately, at this point, there is nothing we can do.”

That’s often the case, when people are scammed via the internet and over the phone – once the money has been transferred or private information has been accessed, it’s really too late to turn the situation around or find justice.

“I just want to warn people that this type of scam is going on right now and everyone needs to be very careful when interacting with individuals they do not know, as these scammers are very good at confusing people, scaring people and making people believe what they are saying is true,” the sheriff said. “And if you receive these types of emails or calls, just do not respond. And if you feel compelled to believe them, have a family member or trusted friend, law enforcement or a financial institution look at the situation first. There are people out there who will continue to do this. We just don’t want to see this happen again.”