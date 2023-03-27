YORK -- York County was represented in the graduating class of the Nebraska Early Childhood Policy Leadership Academy (PLA), which completed its 2022-23 program last week in North Platte.

Emily Perry, development coordinator for the York County Development Corporation (YCDC), participated in the six-month program alongside 22 other professionals from early childhood and higher education, public health, nonprofits, civic organizations, businesses and economic development entities. This year’s program involved participants from 17 Nebraska communities throughout the state.

The PLA is Nebraska’s premier, nonpartisan leadership initiative focused specifically on empowering citizen-advocates to play an active role in public policy conversations affecting early childhood at the local and statewide levels. Participants in the program work with specialists in public policy, data analysis and strategic partnerships to develop strategies for engaging with policymakers and promoting grassroots advocacy in their own communities. The goal of the PLA is to create policy change to address the state’s child care crisis, strengthen the early childhood professional workforce and advance the well-being of young children, families and communities.

YCDC, along with York County Childcare Alliance, recently conducted a survey to determine the childcare needs throughout York County. This study evaluated the number of children in need of care, availability of quality programs, and the impact that it has on individual families and businesses. 88% of people agreed that it is hard to find a childcare program locally with open positions. On top of childcare being hard to find, 70% of survey takers felt as though there aren’t enough high-quality childcare options in York County. One survey participant reported “My wife is looking for a job, but we are waiting for an opening in childcare. Openings were out until August of 2023.”

In addition to the impact childcare has had on families, it has also affected local businesses. 54% of employers reported that a lack of available childcare has caused their staff to be absent from work. Also, 48% of employers reported that lack of available childcare for employees restricted their ability to hire their candidate of choice.

“The outcry was that, while the childcare providers that we currently have are fantastic, there is still a large number of children not being served. This is due to a lack of available openings and the major financial strain that childcare has on everyone involved in the system. Families aren’t able to afford childcare, and providers are barely able to afford to stay open. We have been seeing more and more families choosing to become a one income household due to the high cost, leading to a drop in available workforce. For those that choose to remain working, there is still a significant loss in focus, productivity, and missed working hours for employees.” Perry went on to say “The entire system isn’t sustainable, and needs to be looked into from a higher level. PLA gave me the resources to do so.”

The PLA is coordinated by Jodi-Renee Girón, who has an extensive background in advocacy and movement building. “The goal of our program is to help advocates become skilled, knowledgeable and credible participants in the policymaking process,” said Girón. “They emerge from the program better prepared to actively involve their communities in policy conversations about local early childhood needs.”

Perry is planning to use this experience to give back to the community. “I was granted multiple unique opportunities, such learning how to successfully advocate for children in their first five years of life, as well as how childcare can directly impact our business community. I look forward to putting what I have learned into practice, and hope to assist with bringing sustainable, long-term solutions to childcare in York County.”

The PLA is an initiative of First Five Nebraska, a statewide, nonpartisan organization focused on promoting early childhood policy to create social, educational and economic opportunity for all Nebraskans. According to First Five Nebraska Director Jason Prokop, the 2022-23 PLA class is one of the most capable groups to graduate from the program since it was launched in 2018.

“The strength of the PLA lies in bringing together a broad array of insight, expertise and relationships to create positive change, especially for our youngest children. We were deeply impressed by the sheer range of talent and level of commitment demonstrated by this graduating class. As part of our growing network of Academy alumni, they are important assets to their communities and state.”