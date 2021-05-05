York County passes resolution in support of Second Amendment

“Whereas, the members of the York County Board of Commissioners took an oath to support and defend the United States and Nebraska Constitutions.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the York County Board of Commissioners hereby declare that we support the rights and liberties of all York County citizens guaranteed by the United States and Nebraska Constitutions.

“Be it further resolved, that this board affirms its support for the duly elected sheriff of York County, Nebraska, and his continuing efforts to uphold the United States and Nebraska Constitutions.”

Commissioner Obermier said everyone who had contacted him in regard to this resolution was in favor of its passage.

“And there were some who thought we weren’t taking it far enough,” Obermier said, noting that this board and all elected officials take an oath of office in which they promise to support and defend the constitutions of the United States and of Nebraska – and at the end of the oath, they also promise to not join in any efforts or movements to overthrow the government and its laws.

“This is the resolution we are presenting this morning, which mirrors another that was passed by a county in western Nebraska,” Obermier told the crowd.