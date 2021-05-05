York County passes resolution in support of Second Amendment

YORK – The York County Commissioners passed a resolution this week which states their support of and dedication to protecting the Second Amendment.
The county board members first discussed the idea two weeks ago and then brought it back for more discussion this week. Joining them was a crowd of about a dozen York County residents – which was really the first crowd of any size to be seen in the commissioners’ meeting room in over a year.
At the beginning of this week’s meeting, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier read aloud the language of the resolution:
“Whereas the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution provides that it is the right of the people to keep and bear arms, and that right shall not be infringed; and,
“Whereas Article 1, Section1-1 of the Nebraska Constitution also provides the right to keep and bear arms, specifically ‘for security or defense of self, family, home and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use, and all other lawful proposes’, and all provides that such right shall not be infringed; and,
“Whereas, it is the desire of the York County Board of Commissioners to declare its support of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 1, Section 1-1 of the Nebraska Constitution; and,
“Whereas, the members of the York County Board of Commissioners took an oath to support and defend the United States and Nebraska Constitutions.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the York County Board of Commissioners hereby declare that we support the rights and liberties of all York County citizens guaranteed by the United States and Nebraska Constitutions.
“Be it further resolved, that this board affirms its support for the duly elected sheriff of York County, Nebraska, and his continuing efforts to uphold the United States and Nebraska Constitutions.”
Commissioner Obermier said everyone who had contacted him in regard to this resolution was in favor of its passage.
“And there were some who thought we weren’t taking it far enough,” Obermier said, noting that this board and all elected officials take an oath of office in which they promise to support and defend the constitutions of the United States and of Nebraska – and at the end of the oath, they also promise to not join in any efforts or movements to overthrow the government and its laws.
“This is the resolution we are presenting this morning, which mirrors another that was passed by a county in western Nebraska,” Obermier told the crowd.
Greg Vanderneck, a resident of the Henderson area, said he spent 20 years in the Air Force and “I understand that oath very well. I appreciate you use the word ‘legally’ and understand that there are times when the federal government overthrows the constitution itself. We have to talk about the facts on the ground – one fact is that the current resident of the Oval Office is a felon and we likely have a stolen vote. This is really a law enforcement matter. I’m spoken about these resolutions in other counties as well. The overall situation is how we enforce it. This will never be an anti-government action, this is to ensure the constitution is in force and at play. I highly recommend you sign this resolution of support.”
Kelly Naslund from York said he supports the Second Amendment “and protecting our constitutional rights.”
Rod Matlock from Thayer agreed, saying, “I came here to show my support and to say I feel the same way.”
“I’m also here to show my support,” said Boyd Tietmeyer of rural York. “A good number of people have said they were in favor of this as well, but it’s pretty easy for people to stay home. Without the Second Amendment, the rest will fall. In general, the support for this is out there. It shows a stand from the grassroots that the constitution is important to us.”
Kathy Galaway of York said, “I came here to represent the female component to this,” noting all the others who attended the meeting for this topic were men. “I feel women support this too. I hunt and I have guns for self-defense. This should not be taken away from us.”
“I support the constitution and appreciate your support for this,” said Woody Ziegler, a York County resident also.
Mike Vorderstrasse of the McCool Junction area said, “I feel this is about more than just the Second Amendment. If they take that away, what else is next?”
The commissioners each said they received many comments from the public who said they supported the resolution.
“I had emails and calls, I received a lot of support toward adoption,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “I think our job as elected officials is to do the will of the people.”
“I also had multiple calls and emails about this,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “I want to say thanks to the public for sharing their views with us. I agree with the resolution – it shares what residents want and the wording is in line with what the board wants as well.”
“Look at what’s happened to the First Amendment – it’s been attacked,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “We all took an oath when we agreed to serve and it seems a lot has been added to it since I first took that oath for the military and then again later when starting a career with the police.”
“I only received one call of concern about this, otherwise all the others who approached me about this really were very, very much in support,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “I agree with Mr. Vorderstrasse, if we lose the Second Amendment, we will lose the rest. That really just says it all. I think we should support this resolution, with guns ‘a blazing.”
“I’ve heard no one speak against it,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “And Boyd (Tietmeyer), you are right, we aren’t used to seeing this many people in here and it’s nice to see for once.”