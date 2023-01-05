York County officials sworn in

YORK – The York County Courtroom was pretty full early Thursday morning as all of the newly elected county officials took the oath of office.

Administering the oath was York County Court Clerk Magistrate Allison O’Neill.

Each official taking the oath was sworn in for his or her respective four-year-term.

Megan Williams has been serving as the York County Treasurer for several months. She was appointed as such upon the death of the former York County Treasurer, Brenda Scavo. Then she ran as a write-in candidate for county treasurer and was ultimately elected.

Kurt Bulgrin is the new York County Assessor. He has served multiple terms as county commissioner and was in the middle of a four-year county board term when he filed to run for county assessor. He was elected to the assessor position. Now that he has officially taken the assessor position, his seat on the county commissioner board is officially vacant. The York County Commissioners will ask for interested persons to submit their applications and Bulgrin’s replacement on the York County Board will ultimately be chosen by a panel consisting of the treasurer, clerk and county attorney.

Gary Olson has been serving as the county attorney for a number of months now. He filed to run for the seat back in January of 2022 and was the lone candidate. Mid-year, he was appointed to the position of county attorney after the commissioners were given permission by the federal court to terminate the former county attorney, John Lyons. Olson has been serving as the county attorney for a number of months and came away the victor in the election cycle.

Commissioners Randy Obermier and Daniel Grotz ran unopposed for their positions and will continue on, in their capacities, for another four years.

Last year, longtime commissioner, Bill Bamesberger, announced he would not be seeking reelection. There were numerous candidates for the position – all Republicans – who ran against each other in the May Primary. Stan Boehr emerged as the victor in the Primary race and ran unopposed in the General Election. He is officially now a county commissioner and will take his seat for the first time next week when the county board convenes in regular session.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka will serve another four years. He has already served four years as the sheriff. He was opposed by one candidate in the Primary Election and came away with the Republican nomination last May. He ultimately was the lone candidate in the November General Election and was reelected.

Longtime York County Clerk of the District Court Sharilyn Stuebe ran unopposed and was reelected. Steube has worked for the county for 37 years and took the seat of Clerk of the District Court in 2009.

York County Public Defender Dave Michel was reelected for another four-year term. This is his second term as public defender.

York County Surveyor Rex Heiden ran unopposed and was elected. Heiden has worked for the county in different capacities since 1982.