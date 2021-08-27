York County officials oppose National Heritage Area

“The establishment of a 49-county National Heritage Area would adversely influence local officials to pass zoning laws not otherwise needed in order to accommodate a National Heritage Area Management Plan developed by the National Park Service and approved by the Secretary of the Interior, thereby altering well-established processes for land use regulation,” the resolution says further.

The commissioners continued in their resolution: “A National Heritage Area designation invites interference in local affairs by special interest groups who claim to be stakeholders, such as the National Park Service, animal rights activists and environmental groups who do not have the historical perspective or deeply felt stewardship responsibility of owners who have worked the land over several generations. The establishment of a National Heritage Area in order to leverage federal and local matching funds based upon private property, without owner knowledge or consent, illustrates a violation of private property rights. The United States can no longer afford to borrow money to engage in endless expansion of dependency and regulation by the federal government with sunset provisions for NHAs that were never enforced, resulting in chronic dependency rather than free market activity.