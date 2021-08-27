York County officials oppose National Heritage Area

YORK – The York County Commissioners passed a resolution this week in which they strongly state their opposition to the creation of a National Heritage Area in Nebraska (which would include York County as proposed).
Earlier this year, the Kansas Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership announced their intent to seek a National Heritage Area designation for 49 counties in Nebraska and Kansas – 26 in Kansas, 23 in Nebraska.
A few months ago, Governor Pete Ricketts and a number of state lawmakers did the same, stating their concerns about possible federal control of what is now privately owned land.
The governor and lawmakers said in their statement: “The designation of a National Heritage Area in our state requires federal approval from the National Park Service and the U.S. Congress. Federal designations come with unquantifiable and unknowable risks for the future. Conditions and requirements for federal management can change at any time without vital input from the states, eroding state and local control of decision-making regarding our land and communities. A federal agency and new administration can unilaterally issue new regulations or orders governing areas with a federal designation.”
In their resolution, the county commissioners said, “Congress has designated National Heritage Areas which encompass vast amounts of privately held land in order to highlight areas of specific interest. Citizens of this county appreciate efforts to encourage economic development, but oppose blanket designations that put dissenting private landowners in the unreasonable position of having to ‘opt out’ of federally mandated boundaries.
“The establishment of a 49-county National Heritage Area would adversely influence local officials to pass zoning laws not otherwise needed in order to accommodate a National Heritage Area Management Plan developed by the National Park Service and approved by the Secretary of the Interior, thereby altering well-established processes for land use regulation,” the resolution says further.
The commissioners continued in their resolution: “A National Heritage Area designation invites interference in local affairs by special interest groups who claim to be stakeholders, such as the National Park Service, animal rights activists and environmental groups who do not have the historical perspective or deeply felt stewardship responsibility of owners who have worked the land over several generations. The establishment of a National Heritage Area in order to leverage federal and local matching funds based upon private property, without owner knowledge or consent, illustrates a violation of private property rights. The United States can no longer afford to borrow money to engage in endless expansion of dependency and regulation by the federal government with sunset provisions for NHAs that were never enforced, resulting in chronic dependency rather than free market activity.
“A fundamental interdependence exists between individual liberty and the ability to own property, the citizens of this county are very concerned that a National Heritage Area designation would deprive landowners of their ability to use and enjoy their property as they see fit,” the resolution says further.
“We have spoken about this before,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “This is a resolution obviously opposing this. It looks like most counties in this area have passed this resolution. The governor has spoken out about it also. What are your feelings?”
“I say stay out of it,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “York County needs to stay out of this, I don’t want this for York County. This partnership and designation or whatever – I don’t want us to have anything to do with it.”
“I agree with Kurt,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “To me, this is part of the 30x30 plan. I don’t want York County to be part of this either.”
All the commissioners voted to pass the resolution in opposition, which ends with the final sentiment: “York County opposes the National Heritage Area designation of the 49-county region and likewise opposes the inclusion of this county within the 49-county designation map and does not wish to confer upon an unelected regional management entity the ability to establish or influence land use policy within the boundaries of this county.”