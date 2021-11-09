York County man sentenced to prison for possessing meth near Bradshaw park

YORK – Troy Kuester, 49, whose addresses have been listed as Bradshaw, York and Lincoln in court documents, has been sentenced to a term of 2-4 years in prison for possessing a large amount of methamphetamine near a park in Bradshaw.
He was sentenced this week by Judge James Stecker in York County District Court.
The case began when York County Sheriff’s deputies were doing a sex offender registry compliance check in Bradshaw.
While in Bradshaw, in the middle of the night, they saw a vehicle with its front passenger door ajar and a man rummaging through the interior with a flashlight.
When the deputies spoke to the man, which was Kuester, they said he had slurred speech and was known to be a user of methamphetamine.
It was also noted in court documents that the sheriff’s department had taken in multiple reports of burglaries and suspicious activity in the Bradshaw area at that time.
When the deputies were talking with Kuester, they said they saw a butane lighter and several tool boxes. They also saw he had two knives on the right side of his pants and he consented to a pat search of his person. During that search, deputies said they found he had a large amount of cash, while Kuester said he was unemployed.
A county drug dog then alerted to the presence of narcotics and a probable cause was conducted.
During that search, the following items were discovered: size bags and three vials containing methamphetamine, weighing 2.8 ounces; two digital scales with white residue that tested positive as methamphetamine, 17 unused bags and three bags contining methamphetamine residue; 17 meth pipes; prescription medication and concentrated cannabis; $1,746 in cash.
It was noted that the location of the vehicle and Kuester was 830 feet from the Bradshaw Community Center and park.
This week, during sentencing proceedings, Kuester’s attorney, Deputy York County Public Defender Patrick Tarr said Kuester had gone into inpatient treatment and then transitional living. “He has struggled with addiction and takes this very seriously. We are asking for probation.”
“I am an addict,” Kuester said to Judge Stecker. “I have struggled in the past and I know the seriousness of this crime. I should haven’t have been involved. I regret everything that happened that night.”
“This offense happened while you were on probation,” Judge Stecker said to Kuester. “You had 2.8 ounces of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a playground. You also possessed knives while you were on probation. You are not fit to be put back on probation. You are in need of correctional treatment.”
For the Class 2 felony conviction, he was sentenced to the term of 2-4 years with credit for 22 days already served in the York County Jail.