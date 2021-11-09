York County man sentenced to prison for possessing meth near Bradshaw park

YORK – Troy Kuester, 49, whose addresses have been listed as Bradshaw, York and Lincoln in court documents, has been sentenced to a term of 2-4 years in prison for possessing a large amount of methamphetamine near a park in Bradshaw.

He was sentenced this week by Judge James Stecker in York County District Court.

The case began when York County Sheriff’s deputies were doing a sex offender registry compliance check in Bradshaw.

While in Bradshaw, in the middle of the night, they saw a vehicle with its front passenger door ajar and a man rummaging through the interior with a flashlight.

When the deputies spoke to the man, which was Kuester, they said he had slurred speech and was known to be a user of methamphetamine.

It was also noted in court documents that the sheriff’s department had taken in multiple reports of burglaries and suspicious activity in the Bradshaw area at that time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the deputies were talking with Kuester, they said they saw a butane lighter and several tool boxes. They also saw he had two knives on the right side of his pants and he consented to a pat search of his person. During that search, deputies said they found he had a large amount of cash, while Kuester said he was unemployed.