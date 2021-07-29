York County man pleads not guilty to dealing meth near Bradshaw park

YORK – Troy Kuester, 49, whose status is listed as being homeless in York County, has been charged with three felonies – one of them being an accusation of dealing methamphetamine near a park and a community center in Bradshaw.
This past week, he pleaded not guilty to all counts against him, which include possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), 28-140 grams, with the intent to deliver, within 1,000 feet of a school/park/community center, a Class 1B felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and possession of drug money, a Class 4 felony.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night, in Bradshaw, when he saw a vehicle on West Fulton Street. The deputy saw a man exit the vehicle who was identified as a registered sex offender who did not register the vehicle or his residence with the state’s sex registry and local law enforcement.
Based on that information, the deputy and a lieutenant with the sheriff’s department conducted a sex offender registry compliance check. When they arrived, they saw a man rummaging through the interior of the vehicle with a flashlight. The man was identified as Kuester, not the original man the deputy saw.
The affidavit says the sheriff’s deputy was aware that Kuester has a history of methamphetamine-related charges – and the deputy said in his affidavit that Kuester had slurred speech.
The affidavit says further, “it should be noted the York County Sheriff’s Department had taken multiple reports of burglaries and suspicious activity calls in the Bradshaw area in between the hours of midnight and 1:40 a.m. (that night). Earlier, a burglary was reported at Klute’s Steel. And there had been an earlier attempted break-in at the Cornerstone Bank branch in Bradshaw where someone broke the glass on the front door but then drove off. There was also an earlier potential larceny from a vehicle in Bradshaw with the reporting person saying two people came into his yard and were looking into his vehicle.”
Back to the night in question, in the vehicle where Kuester was found, the deputy saw a Crown Royal bag and a butane lighter, along with several tool boxes.
The deputy says in the affidavit he saw Kuester had two knives on the right side of his pants and a search of his person was conducted. The deputy alleges that during that search, he found a butane lighter, two wallets, bandanas, a ring, money and a lot of change. Inside one of his wallets was a large amount of cash. When asked, Kuester told the deputies he was unemployed.
A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Deputies allege they found baggies and glass vials with most of the baggies containing methamphetamine. The total weight came to 2.8 ounces. They also found two digital scales with methamphetamine residue; 17 unused baggies and three bags with methamphetamine residue; 17 methamphetamine smoking devices; two containers of concentrated cannabis; and $1,746 – all in $20 bills.
It was also determined that the location of the vehicle was 830 feet away from the Bradshaw Community Center and 900 feet from the Bradshaw park which includes a playground.
Court documents also outline Kuester’s criminal history, which shows prior charges of possession of ephedrine with the intent to make methamphetamine; possession of anhydrous with the intention to make methamphetamine; amphetamine manufacturing; amphetamine possession; possession of a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine (28-139 grams); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A jury trial has been set for November.