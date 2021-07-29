York County man pleads not guilty to dealing meth near Bradshaw park

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The affidavit says further, “it should be noted the York County Sheriff’s Department had taken multiple reports of burglaries and suspicious activity calls in the Bradshaw area in between the hours of midnight and 1:40 a.m. (that night). Earlier, a burglary was reported at Klute’s Steel. And there had been an earlier attempted break-in at the Cornerstone Bank branch in Bradshaw where someone broke the glass on the front door but then drove off. There was also an earlier potential larceny from a vehicle in Bradshaw with the reporting person saying two people came into his yard and were looking into his vehicle.”

Back to the night in question, in the vehicle where Kuester was found, the deputy saw a Crown Royal bag and a butane lighter, along with several tool boxes.

The deputy says in the affidavit he saw Kuester had two knives on the right side of his pants and a search of his person was conducted. The deputy alleges that during that search, he found a butane lighter, two wallets, bandanas, a ring, money and a lot of change. Inside one of his wallets was a large amount of cash. When asked, Kuester told the deputies he was unemployed.