York County man pleads not guilty to child abuse and avoiding arrest

YORK – Hunter Nebe, 19, of rural York County, has been officially charged with two felonies – intentional child abuse and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest – after allegedly running from a York County Sheriff’s deputy.

And he has pleaded not guilty to all counts against him.

According to court documents, it was shortly after 10 p.m., when a deputy was on regular duty at the Bradshaw interchange. While there, the deputy says he saw a black pickup truck pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy turned around and attempted to catch up to the pickup, but it was already far ahead of him. Radar indicated the pickup was traveling at 79 miles an hour, on a rural road. The deputy says in the affidavit he tried to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle kept traveling on, at a high rate of speed.

The deputy radioed to York Emergency Communications that he was in pursuit and the pickup drove to County Road 4, going past stop signs without stopping. The deputy noted that a couple of stop signs during the pursuit were at blind corners.

The pickup went to County Road 4 and turned east and the deputy could see via radar that the pickup driver was traveling between 70 and 89 miles an hour.

The pickup turned south again at County Road J, then east on County Road 1, then south onto Road K, and then down Road K until it crossed over into Fillmore County and eventually east onto Road C.

Eventually it stopped and the deputy pulled out his service weapon. The driver, later identified as Nebe, stepped out of the vehicle with his hands up over his head and the deputy placed handcuffs on him. Nebe was arrested.

The deputy then found a 16-year-old hysterically crying in the front passenger seat, who said she was scared.

No one was injured.

The child abuse charge stems from the fact the passenger was a minor.

Nebe appeared for arraignment in York County District Court this past week where he pleaded not guilty.

A jury trial has been set for late July.