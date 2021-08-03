York County leads the way in vaccinations in health district

YORK – Current statistics from the Four Corners Health Department show York County has (just slightly) the highest vaccination rate among the four counties in the Four Corners Health District.

Right now, York County’s percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated is 44.67%. That compares to Seward County, 43.87%; Butler County, 43.48%; and Polk County, 38.46%.

In the health district (encompassing all four counties), 43.41% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to Four Corners health officials.

A total of 38,370 vaccinations have been administered, so far, in the health district, with 19,187 being first doses; 18,083 being second doses; and 1,100 being Johnson & Johnson one-time vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Four Corners continues to offer vaccination clinics from noon until 4 p.m., at their offices on North Lincoln Avenue, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

