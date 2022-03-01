York County kids will name new sheriff canine

YORK – “The York County Sheriff’s Department needs your help!”

That was the lead sentence in a special written invitation from Sheriff Paul Vrbka to all the first, second and third graders in York County.

They are being asked to submit ideas for names for the department’s new canine.

Earlier this month, a retired Marine in Omaha saw the news story about the tragic events in York in which Nitro II, the sheriff’s department’s newest K-9 deputy, was killed.

Sheriff Vrbka said the U.S. Marine had worked with service dogs during his time with the military and he made the decision to donate a very special Belgian Malinois as the sheriff’s department’s new service dog.

“He just wanted to help,” the sheriff said. “And we are very, very grateful.”

Sheriff Vrbka said the dog is now here and is working with Sgt. Brad Melby and Deputy Chris Fifield.

“The two-year-old shows a lot of promise and talent,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We are really excited about having her with us. Now we just need to give her a name!”

That’s where all the youngsters come in.

The sheriff’s department delivered the written invitations to all the schools in the county and they were handed out to those three grades. They are being asked to draw a picture of a police service dog and then give the dog a name. The kids are asked to draw on 11x8.5-inch paper and they can use pencil, magic marker, paint or crayon.

Sheriff Vrbka said he also wanted to extend the same invitation to all the home-schooled kids in the county. If they want to participate, they can just mail theirs in to the sheriff’s department at 510 Lincoln Avenue, York.

All the kids have until March 7 to do their artwork and think up names. On March 8, deputies will visit the schools and pick up the drawings. Home-schooled kids just have to have their sent in by that date.

“Four judges will review all the drawings and pick a winner,” the sheriff said.

The dog will be given the winning name.

The youngster coming up with the winning name will get to meet the new K-9 deputy and her handler, as well as have his or her photograph taken with them for the York News-Times.

“So kids, we need your help,” Sheriff Vrbka said, as he wanted to address the first, second and third graders of this county. “Draw your photos and tell us your name ideas! We so appreciate this incredible donation from the man in Omaha and we also appreciate the help of our youngsters in giving her a name.”

