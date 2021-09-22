York County inmate charged with assaulting another inmate

YORK – Dustin Petersen, 31, of York, has been charged with second degree assault against another inmate while in the county jail.

At the time of the alleged assault, Petersen was being held on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of burglary tools – for which he was later given an incarceration sentence.

He is now facing new charges – besides the new assault charge – regarding an illegal weapon, drug possession and another burglar tool accusation.

If he is convicted of assaulting the other inmate, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison as this new charge is a Class 2A felony.

Probable cause was found during a preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case was bound over to York County District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.