York County honored by NIRMA

LINCOLN – York County is the recipient of an annual award for Outstanding Loss Prevention Efforts presented by the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA), the county’s property, liability and workers’ compensation coverage and risk management services provider.

The award, along with a $1,000 check to support future loss prevention efforts, was presented to the county during an awards banquet held in conjunction with the annual membership conference the organization presented Oct. 21-22 in Kearney for officials and employees in Nebraska counties and related public agencies that participate in the self-insurance program. The award recognizes the proactive safety efforts of York County, including implementing an Emergency Action Plan and recently revising and adopting a county safety manual.