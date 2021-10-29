 Skip to main content
York County honored by NIRMA
York County honored by NIRMA

York County NIRMA Award

York County officials are shown accepting the Outstanding Loss Prevention Efforts Award from NIRMA Board of Directors Chair Doris Karloff (who is holding the plaque). Pictured from York County are (from left) Commissioner Daniel Grotz, Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim, Commissioner Bill Bamesberger, County Clerk Kelly Turner, Commissioner Randy Obermier, Sheriff Paul Vrbka, Sergeant Alex Hildebrand, Captain Josh Gillespie and Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

 Photo provided by NIRMA

LINCOLN – York County is the recipient of an annual award for Outstanding Loss Prevention Efforts presented by the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA), the county’s property, liability and workers’ compensation coverage and risk management services provider.

The award, along with a $1,000 check to support future loss prevention efforts, was presented to the county during an awards banquet held in conjunction with the annual membership conference the organization presented Oct. 21-22 in Kearney for officials and employees in Nebraska counties and related public agencies that participate in the self-insurance program. The award recognizes the proactive safety efforts of York County, including implementing an Emergency Action Plan and recently revising and adopting a county safety manual.

Each year NIRMA honors those members and individuals who demonstrate a commitment to reducing potential risks, liability exposures and claim costs, and who take positive steps to ensure public health and safety.

NIRMA serves 83 counties and 23 associated public entities.

