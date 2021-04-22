York County has slight uptick in COVID cases

YORK – In the two-day timeframe of April 20-21, there was a slight uptick in the number of new COVID-19 cases in York County, according to the Four Corners Health District.

There were six new cases confirmed in those two days. While that is still a very low number, it is just slightly higher than previous two-day totals which had been around one or two.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in York County, since the pandemic began, is now at 1,724.

In that two-day timeframe, Seward County had four new cases. There were no new cases in Butler or Polk County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of April 21, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,137. There were 64 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 29 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, vaccinations remain active throughout the health district. The latest figures from the health department show a total of 8,226 vaccinations had been administered in York County; 10,313 have been administered in Seward County; 5,283 have been given in Butler County; and 3,069 have been given in Polk County.

A total of 26,891 shots have been administered in the health district, with 16,543 being first doses and 10,348 being second doses.